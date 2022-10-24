Iran arrests 10 agents ‘working for Israel’ - report

'They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus'

Tehran said on Monday that 10 agents working for Israel were arrested in west Azerbaijan province, Fars news agency reported.

The state-run media claimed that the detained “were in direct video communication” with officers of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

"They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents," said Fars, without giving additional details.

Israeli officials have not yet commented on the report.

Earlier in October, Iranian journalist Niloofar Hamedi was arrested on suspicion of “spying for the Zionist regime” amid the ongoing protests across the Islamic state over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Hamedi was the first to report on the 22-year-old’s story after she was detained for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

Tehran has repeatedly accused Israel of assassinating its military officials and targeting “sensitive sites.” In recent months the number of reports on arresting “Israeli-linked spies” in Iran has increased.