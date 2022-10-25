World’s ‘dirtiest man’ dies in Iran aged 94

Amou Haji had not washed for almost 70 years

An Iranian dubbed the "dirtiest man in the world" for not taking a shower for decades has died at the age of 94, state media said on Tuesday.

Amou Haji, who did not wash for nearly 70 years, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah, in the southern province of Fars, the Irna agency reported.

According to a local official quoted by the agency, he avoided taking a bath for fear of "falling ill."

The man was thus covered with ashes and earth, so much so that he was motionless and could be mistaken for a statue. According to a report by the Tehran Times, the man lived in isolation after having gone through certain emotional setbacks.

Iranian media also claimed that he mainly ate dead animals and particularly liked porcupines. Haji also used to smoke a pipe, which he filled with dried animal feces as tobacco.

He reportedly drank 1.5 gallons of water a day and cut his hair by burning it over a fire.

A short documentary titled "The Strange Life of Amou Haji," was filmed in 2013, according to local media.

"For the first time a few months ago, villagers took him to the bath to wash up," Irna said, adding that the man was single.