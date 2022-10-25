Iran: 2 Revolutionary Guards killed in Zahedan (media)

'Colonel Mehdi Molashahi and Javad Kikha, Guards members... were shot dead by unknown assailants'

Two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed by unidentified gunmen in the southeastern city of Zahedan on Tuesday, according to Iranian media.

"Colonel Mehdi Molashahi and Javad Kikha, Guards members in Sistan-Baluchistan province, were shot dead by unknown assailants in the city of Zahedan," the Tasnim news agency said.

Click here for an Explainer on Iran's IRGC.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583487208446910464 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zahedan, a southeastern city with an ethnic Baluch population, has recently seen renewed clashes as demonstrations across Iran continue over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.

The city was also the site of what was dubbed "Bloody Friday," when Iranian security forces massacred over 80 people on September 30 as part of the Islamic Republic's crackdown on the nationwide unrest.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi subsequently ordered an investigation into the turmoil, which officials have characterized as attacks by "extremists" on police stations. Activists, however, said the horrifying images of bloodied corpses with bullet wounds were emblematic of Tehran's repressive policies towards a poor ethnic minority region.

Zahedan is the main city of Sistan-Baluchestan, Iran's poorest region, on the border with Pakistan.

It is one of Iran's few Sunni-majority cities and the region is populated by the Baluch ethnic minority who adhere to Sunni Islam rather than the Shiism predominant in Iran.

Activists have long complained that the region is the victim of discrimination by Iran's Shiite clerical leadership, with disproportionate numbers of Baluch killed in clashes every year and also hanged in executions.

The region has been the scene of attacks on the Iranian security forces that Tehran blames on Sunni extremist groups, while the border area is also seen as a hub for drug smuggling by armed gangs.