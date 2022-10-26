Activists say the security services warned Mahsa Amini's family against holding a ceremony

Iranian students protested at multiple universities with tensions mounting as Wednesday marks 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.

"A student may die but will not accept humiliation," they chanted at Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, in an online video verified by AFP.

Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of protests sparked by Amini's death last month, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. The 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin died three days after being taken into custody by the notorious morality police on September 13 while visiting Tehran with her younger brother.

Activists said the security services had warned Amini's family against holding a ceremony and not to ask people to visit her grave in Kurdistan province, otherwise "they should worry for their son's life."

State news agency IRNA published a statement it said was from the family, saying that "considering the circumstances and in order to avoid any unfortunate problem, we will not hold a ceremony marking the 40th day."

Activists said the statement was made under pressure and that tributes were nonetheless expected at Amini's grave.

State media said Tuesday that more than 210 people were charged in connection with the protests in Kurdistan, Qazvin and Isfahan. IRNA added that 105 people were charged over protests in Khuzestan, citing the local judicial authorities.