Nobel Prize winner: Iranians don't see Israel as enemy

'Iranians tried to reform the regime in every possible way in the past 43 years but to no avail'

Ordinary Iranians do not regard Israel as their enemy, instead seeing through the propaganda of the Mullah regime, Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights activist Shirin Ebadi told i24NEWS.

According to Ebadi, the burning issue animating the protests in Iran is not merely opposition to the oppressive policing of women's appearance by the modesty police but bringing about the end of the Islamic Republic.

"The people in Iran tried to reform the regime in every possible way in the past 43 years, but to no avail. For the past few years, the people have unanimously called for the overthrow of the regime, and you can hear it in the slogans chanted by the people during the current wave of protests," she said.

Concerning the question of just what kind of alternative form of governance the Iranians seek, Ebadi said that the slogan "Woman, life, freedom" speaks for itself. "Such a slogan can become possible only in a secular and democratic regime."

The first Muslim woman and only Iranian to date to have received the Nobel Peace Prize, Ebadi inspired generations of activists through her work as a human rights lawyer.

As the first woman president of Tehran’s city court, she represented numerous Iranian dissidents against the regime until her situation became untenable, forcing her to move to the West.