Iran protests resurge amid concerns over treatment of detainees

'We've seen a lot of ill-treatment... but also harassment of the families of protesters'

Protests in Iran flared on Friday as demonstrators continued to call for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, while the United Nations voiced concern over the treatment of detained protesters by Iranian authorities.

Activists posted videos of crowds demanding the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the dismantling of the widely feared Basij militia – a paramilitary force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards – that he unleashed against them.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide unrest over the September 16 killing of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.

“In the four decades of rule, the Iranian regime has managed to control everything,” with much thanks to its “shadow, the Guards," Ahmad Batebi, an Iranian journalist and former prisoner of the Mullah regime, told i24NEWS.

The latest videos were reportedly recorded on Friday in the city of Zahedan, close to Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the site of a deadly crackdown in which at least 66 people were killed four weeks ago.

“The Guards control everything – sports, cinema, agriculture, medicine, housing – which means people have no control, leaving them no room to deviate," Batebi said.

“This is the main reason that change is and will be hard to come by, despite feelings of revolt.”

In Israel, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli issued a statement of solidarity with Iranian women alongside over 150 women political leaders from 22 countries around the world.

"What is happening to the women of Iran is heart-breaking. Their response is inspiring. Women are taking their lives into their hands to fight for equality; to fight for their human rights against a regime that sees them as less than human, and to show that they won’t accept it anymore," a joint statement read.

"We, women leaders around the world, stand together with the courageous women who are leading this fight, and with the people of Iran who are calling for freedom and for liberation."

Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest.

The regime’s Intelligence Ministry and Revolutionary Guards accused spy agencies from the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia of orchestrating the turmoil to destabilize the republic.

AFP Iranians rally in the capital Tehran to denounce a mass shooting at a key shrine that killed more than a dozen worshippers, on October 28, 2022.

Iran’s Guards also said it foiled a bomb attack in the southern city of Shiraz, two days after a deadly shooting at a Shiite shrine there – which was claimed by Islamic State but seen by some as a possible “false flag” operation to deflect from the unrest.

Rights groups have said at least 250 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested across Iran.

The UN human rights office on Friday voiced concern at Iran’s treatment of detained protestors and said authorities refused to release some of the bodies of those killed.

"We've seen a lot of ill-treatment... but also harassment of the families of protesters," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Of particular concern is information that authorities have been moving injured protesters from hospitals to detention facilities and refusing to release the bodies of those killed to their families," she said.

Shamdasani noted that in some cases, authorities were asking families not to hold a funeral or speak to the media, and protesters in detention were sometimes being denied medical treatment.

Iran denies that it abuses prisoners.