Iran's Guards chief warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'

At least 250 protesters killed and thousands arrested since beginning of unrest

The commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami issued an ominous warning to protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.

"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," he said.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Islamic morality police last month.

The demonstrations grew into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all strata of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the Mullah regime since the 1979 revolution.

Rights groups said at least 250 protesters were killed and thousands arrested across Iran.

Salami accused Saudi leaders of fueling the unrest, and warned its royal family "and the media under their control to be careful."

"You, who provoke people and sow the seeds of sedition by showing images (from Iran), think a little about what could happen to you," Salami added.