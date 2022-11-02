Iran orders probe into 'shocking' police brutality video

Activists say dozens killed and thousands arrested nationwide in a crackdown by the security forces

Iranian authorities on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a video showing officers savagely beating a protester that rights groups said exposed the brutality of the crackdown on demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini's death.

The Islamic Republic has been rocked by over six weeks of unrest following the death of Amini, 22, who had been arrested by Tehran's morality police. The movement is now seen as the biggest challenge to the country's leaders since the 1979 revolution.

Activists say dozens have been killed and thousands arrested nationwide in a crackdown by the security forces, who have been accused of firing on protesters at close range, bludgeoning them with batons, and other abuses.

Footage that appeared late Tuesday on social media, shot at night on a mobile phone purportedly in a district of Tehran, showed a squad of around a dozen policemen in an alley kicking and beating a man with their batons, as other officers on motorbikes looked on.

The man initially tries to cover his head with his hands, before the sound of a gunshot is heard and he is run over by a police motorbike. His motionless body is then abandoned.

"This shocking video sent from Tehran is another horrific reminder that the cruelty of Iran's security forces knows no bounds," Amnesty International said, adding that police appeared to have a "free rein" to use violence.

Iran's police force announced in a statement that an order had been issued to "investigate the exact time and place of the incident and identify the offenders."

"The police absolutely do not approve of violent and unconventional behavior and will deal with the offenders according to the rules," added the statement published by the state news agency IRNA.