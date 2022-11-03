U.S. looking to oust Iran from UN women’s commission

'No nation that systematically abuses the rights of women should play a role in any international body'

The United States is looking to remove Iran from the 45-member UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the government’s denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on protests.

Iran is just starting a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

"No nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights," U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody last month. The ensuing unrest turned into a popular revolt by Iranians from all layers of society, despite a bloody crackdown by the Islamic Republic.

Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the internal turmoil.

"Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it is unfit to serve on this Commission," Harris said.

The U.S. and Albania held an informal U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, aimed at looking for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and Iranian-born activist Nazanin Boniadi both spoke at the meeting.

Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused Washington of trying to interfere in his country’s domestic affairs and wrote to UN states earlier this week urging them to not attend the meeting.

Members of the CSW are elected by the UN Economic and Social Council, which promotes international cooperation on economic, social, cultural, educational, health, and related issues.