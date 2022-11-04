U.S. intel: Iran seeking Russia's help on nuclear weapons

Iran has reportedly been asking Russia for help acquiring additional nuclear materials

United States intelligence officials believe that Iran is seeking Russia's help to bolster its nuclear weapons program, CNN revealed on Friday, corroborating Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak's claims to i24NEWS.

Iran has reportedly been asking Russia for help acquiring additional nuclear materials, according to CNN, citing U.S. intelligence sources. Tehran is also asking for fuel that could help the country power nuclear reactors and create a nuclear weapon.

The experts continued that it is unclear whether Russia has agreed to help Iran, as the Kremlin has been publicly opposed to Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

However, Ukraine's Podolyak accused Moscow of helping Iran "master" nuclear technology in an interview with i24NEWS last month.

“Zelensky has certain information from Ukrainian intelligence that clearly indicate Russia’s ties to Iran, specifically on the issue of nuclear cooperation,” Podoloyak said, implying that the cooperation has already begun.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585257260120408065 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We understand this is not nuclear for peaceful purposes, and Russia is hardly hiding that it helps Iran master the technology of nuclear weapons.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky himself suggested last week that Tehran and Russia were exchanging information for military assistance.

“In eight months of full-scale war, Russia has used almost 4,500 missiles against us. And their stock of missiles is dwindling. Therefore, Russia went looking for affordable weapons in other countries to continue its terror. It found them in Iran,” noted Zelensky.

“I have a question for you – how does Russia pay Iran for this, in your opinion? Is Iran just interested in money? Probably not money at all, but Russian assistance to the Iranian nuclear program. Probably, this is exactly the meaning of their alliance.”

But CNN states, citing the officials, that the intelligence obtained by the U.S. "does not indicate an explicit quid-pro-quo."