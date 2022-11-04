Iran celebrates 1979 U.S. embassy seizure amid unrest

New bilateral tensions between Iran and U.S. surface as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress unrest

State-sponsored rallies kicked off in Iran on Friday marking the 1979 seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, as the Islamic Republic is in the throes of nationwide protests calling for the regime’s downfall.

Over four decades ago, radical students cemented Iran’s Islamic Revolution by storming the embassy soon after the fall of the Western-backed Shah, and 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days.

“Most of the people who took part in the 1979 revolution don’t exist anymore, they aren’t alive," noted Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute.

"So over the years, it has become almost impossible to convince the Iranian people that the embassy seizure was a pivotal moment in Iran’s contemporary history," he told i24NEWS.

The two countries have been rivals ever since, and as Iranian security forces are working to swiftly stamp out the anti-government protests, new bilateral tensions have surfaced.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi criticized U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the American leader vowed to “free Iran.”

Raisi described the protesters as "deceived traitors,” adding: "I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago."

Images broadcast on state television showed anti-American demonstrations attended by tens of thousands of people across Iran on the "National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance.” Songs called for "Death to America" and schoolchildren carried banners in support of the embassy seizure.

“The regime likes to maintain this anti-U.S. rhetoric as a pillar of their policy, using today as a reminder," Vatanka continued.

"But it backfires in reminding people that the decision to seize the embassy was made by few but cost the country dearly and resulted in Iran’s isolation."

“For 44 years, the seizure has been a symbol of a regime that acts irrationally and that focuses on narrow ideological interests rather than broader national interests," he said.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi Uncle Sam character holds representations of the U.S. and Israeli flags prior to being set on fire by demonstrators during an annual demonstration in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, on November 4, 2022.

Friday’s pro-establishment demonstrations offered a stark contrast to the wave of unrest sweeping the country since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was killed in September after being arrested for “inappropriate attire.”

While past demonstrations have focused on issues such as election results and economic hardships, the current protesters are determined to secure a new political order.

A senior Sunni cleric, who often criticizes Iran's Shi'ite clerical rulers, called on them to hold a referendum to overcome the current crisis.

"You should resolve your problem with this nation which once gave you your legitimacy. The majority of people are dissatisfied now. If you disagree, then hold a just referendum with international observers," Molavi Abdolhamid said.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi A man holds up an anti-U.S. placard during an annual demonstration in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, on November 4, 2022.

The protests present one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership, as many young Iranians are overcoming the fear that has stifled dissent. Iran blames the United States and other foreign enemies – like Israel – for the unrest, saying they want to destabilize the country.

According to the activist HRANA news agency, 300 protesters have been killed in protests as of Thursday, including 47 minors and 37 members of the security forces.

More than 14,000 people have been arrested in demonstrations in 134 cities and towns, and at 132 universities, it noted.

“In asking the Iranian youth today," Vatanka suggested, "they would wish that the 1979 event never happened because it was a major blow to Iranian interests. Even some of the prominent figures who were hostage-takers have since regretted that decision.”