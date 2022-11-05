Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launch satellite-carrying rocket

Iran says its satellite program - like its nuclear activities - is meant solely for peaceful purposes

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on Saturday launched a satellite-carrying rocket in a bid to demonstrate the hard-line force’s prowess even as anti-regime protests rage across the Islamic Republic.

Iranian state TV reported that the powerful paramilitary branch successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket – what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier – and aired footage of the rocket blasting off from the desert.

State-run IRNA news agency said the carrier would be able to put a satellite weighing 176 pounds into orbit some 310 miles from Earth.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s aerospace division, said he hoped the Guards would soon use the rocket to put a new satellite into orbit, AP News reported.

Iran says its satellite program – like its nuclear activities – is aimed at scientific research and other peaceful purposes.

The United States and other Western countries, however, have long been suspicious of the program because the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles.

Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit, despite having recent troubles including five failed launches in a row.

The IRGC’s latest launch came in the seventh week of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was killed after being detained for “inappropriate attire.”

Protests first focused on the state-mandated hijab, but swiftly morphed into a nationwide challenge to the clerical establishment, with calls to overthrow the regime.

On Saturday, student unions in Iran reported demonstrations in at least six major universities across the country.