U.S. launched warplanes toward Iran amid threats to S. Arabia - report

'We have important interests at stake in this relationship'

The U.S. Central Command launched warplanes toward Iran in response to intelligence’s warnings of possible Iranian attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia, a report said on Saturday.

Despite Washington’s row with Riyadh over the oil production cuts, the Biden administration is committed to protecting its partners in the Middle East against Iranian threats. According to The Washington Post, American warplanes based in the Persian Gulf region were dispatched as part of “elevated alert status” of U.S. and Saudi forces amid reports about possible Iranian missile and drone attacks on Saudi targets.

An unnamed official told the Post that despite current disagreements in the energy sector, which led to the White House vowing to “reevaluate” its ties with the Gulf state, “we have important interests at stake in this relationship.” The launch of warplanes is seen as a demonstration of the importance of these mutual ties for Washington.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports emerged about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia which the White House later confirmed. However, it refused to comment on the launch of the warplanes, which could have been F-22 fighter jets as the U.S. maintains these aircraft in the region.

“CENTCOM is committed to our long-standing strategic military partnership with Saudi Arabia. We will not discuss operational details,” the command’s spokesperson Joe Buccio was quoted as saying.