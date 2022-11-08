The player made a clear scissor-like gesture above his head with his fingers to mimic cutting his hair

An Iranian beach soccer player was applauded on social media on Monday, but risked sanctions at home after an apparent gesture at an international tournament in solidarity with the anti-regime protest movement.

The Iranian team on Sunday won the Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup in Dubai 2-1 against Brazil thanks to a goal from Saeed Piramoun.

Rather than celebrating his strike, Piramoun stopped and made a clear scissor-like gesture above his head with his fingers to mimic cutting his hair, according to several videos posted on social media.

Hair cutting, in and outside Iran, has become a symbol of solidarity with ongoing protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by morality police in mid-September for allegedly flouting strict dress rules for women.

The beach soccer team had already been under scrutiny after apparently not singing the Iranian national anthem before their semi-final, images showed.

That gesture prompted state television to cut the live stream, TV channels based outside Iran said.

And the team did not celebrate when awarded the cup for winning the title on Sunday, instead standing sternly with their arms crossed.

Without naming Piramoun, Iran's soccer federation said it would discipline all those deemed to have failed to keep politics away from the playing field.

"Based on the regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and FIFA regarding avoiding political behavior in sport, those who have not followed professional and sporting ethics must be treated in accordance with the rules," it said in a statement.

Normally, Iranian sports teams who are victorious abroad are given heroes' welcomes at airports full of TV crews.

But images posted online by TV channels outside Iran showed frustrated journalists being denied access to the terminal by security forces.