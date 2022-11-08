Russia gives Iran cash, stolen Western weapons - report

'They will probably be reverse-engineered and used in future wars'

A Russian military plane flew over 140 million in cash and a number of captured British and U.S. weapons to Iran in return for kamikaze drones used in the Ukraine war, a report said on Tuesday.

According to a security source who spoke with Sky News on condition of anonymity, the aircraft secretly transported the money and three models of munition to Tehran on August 20. The equipment was initially sent to the Ukrainian army but “fell into Russian hands.”

The source claimed that the munition included one British NLAW anti-tank missile, one U.S. Javelin anti-tank missile and one Stinger anti-aircraft missile. He warned that the weapons could be used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to copy Western military technologies.

"They will probably be reverse-engineered and used in future wars," the source said, providing satellite images allegedly showing two Russian military planes at an airport in Tehran, one of which was carrying the cash and the stolen weapons.

"It seems that Iran also wants to benefit from the war (in Ukraine) by receiving from the Russians Western capabilities that will be useful for them in the future - as happened in the past," he added.

In exchange for the munition and money, Moscow received from Iran over 160 drones, including 100 Shahed-136 drones, which have repeatedly been spotted in Ukraine during Russia’s attacks. The source said another deal on supplying kamikaze drones to Russia worth over $200 million was underway.

"That means there will be another big supply of UAVs from Iran soon," the source said.

Both Moscow and Tehran have been denying multiple reports about Iranian-made drones being used in the Ukraine war for months. However, on Sunday Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian acknowledged that Iran transferred drones to Russia, although claiming it happened months before the invasion of Ukraine.

Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously warned that weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western allies could end up in Iran. Jerusalem has refrained from providing Kyiv with military aid despite criticism from Ukrainian officials for the "lack of support."