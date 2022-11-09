U.S. official denied involvement as apparent Iranian convoy to Lebanon hit

At least 14 people were killed on the Syria-Iraq border Tuesday in an airstrike that apparently targeted Iranian trucks shipping fuel to Lebanon, according to reports.

Paramilitary officials told The Associated Press some 15 trucks were hit while crossing the border, where Iraq’s Al-Qa'im neighbors Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 14 people were killed in the strike, most of them belonging to pro-Iranian militias.

The IRGC-aligned Sabereen News said that the targets were oil tankers traveling from Iran to Lebanon, while Syrian opposition media reported that the strike targeted trucks also containing weapons.

It is unclear who carried out the attack, as well as who sent the convoy of trucks, but the officials said that Iranians were among those killed.

A senior U.S. official said the U.S. was not involved in the strike, after early reports suggested the attack was carried out by the U.S. after the convoy had crossed into Syria.

The pro-Hezbollah Al Mayadeen reported that Israel was behind the drone strike.