Iran cities strike in solidarity with ‘Bloody Friday’ victims

Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country's strife-torn southeast, a rights group said.

Security forces opened fire on protests that erupted on September 30 after weekly prayers in Zahedan, capital of the flashpoint province of Sistan-Baluchistan on Iran's border with Pakistan.

It came two weeks after demonstrations broke out across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country's strict hijab dress rules for women.

The crackdown on nationwide protests since her death has killed at least 304 people, including 41 children and 24 women, according to a combined toll issued by the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

Activists were seen distributing fliers calling for protests in all cities Wednesday for the 40-day mourning ceremony of Zahedan's "Bloody Friday," in a video shared by the 1500tasvir social media channel.

Widespread strikes were underway in the Kurdish western cities of Baneh, Kermanshah, Marivan, Sanandaj and Amini's hometown of Saqez, said the Hengaw rights group. The work stoppage was being observed "in solidarity with the fatalities in Zahedan on their 40th day death ceremonies", said the Norway-based group, which monitors abuses in Kurdish areas.