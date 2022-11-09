This number is four times higher than London has previously acknowledged

The British government issued compensation payments to families of 64 children killed in fighting involving UK forces between 2006 and 2014 in Afghanistan, a report said on Wednesday.

This number is four times higher than London has previously acknowledged. The data was revealed after the charity organization Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) made Freedom of Information requests.

According to the group, the real number of casualties among minors might be even higher as many fatalities in the received materials were described as sons and daughters without their ages mentioned. AOAV suggested the figures could be as high as 135.

The most common causes of death were airstrikes and being caught in crossfire, the BBC News learned. The British Defense Ministry paid a total of $790,000 in compensations for the civilian deaths in Afghanistan in 2006-2014.

However, only 25 percent of the 881 filed claims were accepted and received the money. Relatives of the deceased were asked to provide pictures and documents as well as supporting letters. Some of them were also interviewed to make sure they are not connected to the Taliban militants.

Earlier in September, the Islamist movement ruling Afghanistan celebrated the first anniversary of the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country after nearly 20 years of warfare.