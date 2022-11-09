Iran's judiciary says it will deal firmly with protesters

'The Revolutionary Guards will have casualties, down with the entire regime'

Iran’s courts will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruption or commits crimes during anti-regime protests, the Islamic Republic’s judiciary said Tuesday, signaling that authorities intend to hand down harsh sentences to convicted demonstrators.

The nationwide unrest has been persistent for eight weeks despite a widespread crackdown and warnings from security forces. More than 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran alone in connection to what the government calls “riots.”

"Now, the public, even protesters who are not supportive of riots, demand from the judiciary and security institutions to deal with the few people who have caused disturbances in a firm, deterrent, and legal manner," judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said.

While hinting at an even harsher crackdown than what has already been violent and deadly, Iranian authorities still seem hesitant whether such a move would either deter or further fuel the unrest.

“The judiciary and lawmakers are clearly hinting at levying the death penalty against arrested protesters, presumably with the hope that this will deter further demonstrations," said Henry Rome, a senior fellow and Iran watcher at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

"But the government also appears indecisive and unsure how to proceed. It is probably weighing the risks that a more violent approach – either on the streets or in the courtrooms – could only fuel protests further," he told i24NEWS.

Unrest erupted in September after Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini was killed while in the custody of Iran’s morality police for allegedly defying the strict dress code imposed on women.

On Tuesday, students in Tehran directed their anger at Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and clerical leaders: “The Revolutionary Guards will have casualties, down with the entire regime,” they chanted.

According to the HRANA news agency, 321 protestors have been killed as of Monday, including 50 minors. Last month, state media said more than 46 members of the security forces had also died.

Iranian leaders accuse their enemies – such as the United States and Israel – of fomenting the unrest, and hardline lawmakers are urging the judiciary to “deal decisively” with perpetrators.

"For how long can we tolerate this?" Setayeshi said.