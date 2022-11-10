Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

'It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defense'

Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defense systems, General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of its Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit, said Thursday.

"This hypersonic ballistic missile was developed to counter air defense shields," Hajizadeh said, quoted by Iran's Fars news agency. "It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defense."

This is a developing story