UN watchdog says no progress in Iran nuclear discussions

UN is pressing Iran to give answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Thursday it saw no progress in discussions with Iran over undeclared nuclear material at three sites, but a new visit to Tehran was planned this month.

"The director general (Rafael Grossi) is seriously concerned that there has still been no progress in clarifying and resolving the outstanding safeguards issues," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report seen by AFP.

Senior agency officials will conduct a technical visit to Tehran before the end of November, the report added.

"The agency has reiterated that at this meeting, it expects to start receiving from Iran technically credible explanations on these issues, including access to locations and material, as well as taking the samples as appropriate."

Grossi "reiterates that these issues... need to be resolved for the agency to be in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful," it said.

The UN watchdog has been pressing Iran to give answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites, a key sticking point that led to a resolution criticizing Iran being passed at a June meeting of the IAEA's board of governors.

Earlier on Thursday, an Iranian official announced that Tehran developed a hypersonic missile that can deliver nuclear weapons. According to General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of the country's Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit, the new weapon "will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defense."