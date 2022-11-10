Taliban bans Afghan women from visiting Kabul parks

"The restriction is for all women, whether they are with or without' a male chaperon

Parks in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul were prohibited from letting women in, a spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry said on Thursday.

The reason behind yet another crackdown on women rights by the Islamist group is that strict Sharia laws were not followed at parks.

"We've done this because in the past 15 months, despite our efforts, people have been going to the park and not respecting Sharia laws," Mohammed Akif, spokesman for the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, told the BBC.

Taliban’s gender segregation rules installed after the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign troops from Afghanistan last year, allowed women to visit parks on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. New restrictions prohibit them to go there at all times even if accompanied by male family members.

"The restriction is for all women, whether they are with or without a mahram (male escort)," Akif specified.

The new rules extend to amusement parks, which means mothers won’t be able to go there with their children. So far the restrictions were applied only in Kabul but in the past months other Taliban laws limiting women's freedoms have been expanded to other parts of Afghanistan.

A series of repressive decrees prohibiting women from working, leaving their houses without a face veil and male chaperons, sparked international criticism. Earlier in October, Washington imposed additional sanctions against Taliban officials over the treatment of women in Afghanistan.