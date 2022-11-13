Iran issues first death sentence after 'riots’

The unidentified accused sentenced for being 'an enemy of God and corruption on Earth'

Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in "riots,” weeks into protests sparked by the death of a woman in police custody, the Islamic Republic’s judiciary website said.

The unidentified accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crimes of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly, and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as for being "an enemy of God and corruption on Earth,” Mizan Online reported.

Under Iranian law, the latter is one of the most serious offenses.

Nationwide unrest has followed the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women. Hundreds of people, mainly demonstrators but also security personnel, have been killed during the protests, which the authorities branded as "riots.”

Another court in Tehran sentenced five others to prison terms of between five to 10 years for "gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order,” Mizan said.

Earlier this month, 272 of Iran's 290 lawmakers demanded that the judiciary apply "an eye for an eye" retributive justice against those who "have harmed people's lives and property with bladed weapons and firearms.”

According to judiciary findings, over 2,000 people have already been charged – nearly half of them in the capital Tehran – since the demonstrations began.

On Sunday, Mizan and other local media also said the judiciary charged more than 750 people in three provinces for involvement in "recent riots.”