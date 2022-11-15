Georgia foils Iranian attempt to assassinate Israeli

The firearms and ammunition were seized as part of the investigation, along with phones used by the group

Georgia announced on Tuesday that its security services have foiled a plot to assassinate an Israeli businessman in the country.

A group containing individuals with Pakistani and dual Georgian-Iranian citizenship was arrested in connection to the attempted crime. The agency also said it identified the person who ordered the assassination as an Iranian national living abroad.

According to the Security Service, a Pakistani citizen was sent to Georgia by the group after being provided with “all necessary information” about the Israeli national.

The assassin arrived in Georgia via a third country which was not named. He took up residence in an apartment described as "equipped with devices for facilitating the conspiracy."

Then, the Pakistani citizen studied the routes of the Israeli man while remaining in “constant contact” with the group, receiving instructions from abroad. There were no in-person meetings between the Pakistani national and the rest of the group, seemingly to ensure secrecy.

Organizers also issued instructions to the individuals with dual Iranian-Georgian citizenship in an attempt to provide the assassin with weapons using hiding places.

The firearms and ammunition were seized as part of the investigation, along with phones used by the group during the operation. The Security Service agency said the investigation was still in progress as they hoped to identify other participants in the case.

In February, Turkish and Israeli intelligence forces foiled an assassination attempt on an Israeli businessman, Yair Geller, who was residing in Turkey. According to reports, Iran attempted the assassination in response to the killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020.