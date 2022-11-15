Iranians mark 2019 protests with fresh rebuff to regime

'Woman, life, freedom' and 'Man, homeland, prosperity,' chant male and female students

Iranians went on strike in several cities on Tuesday, marking 2019 protests sparked by high fuel prices that were crushed by security forces in one of the bloodiest crackdowns in the history of the Islamic Republic.

The call to commemorate those slain three years ago gave new momentum to the unrest that erupted following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict gender-based dress code.

In 2019, 1,500 people were reportedly killed as part of the crackdown on demonstrations, including at least 17 teenagers and about 400 women.

This time around, the rights activist HRANA news agency has put the death toll at 344, including 52 minors, and over 15,800 people arrested.

‘Year of blood’

The protests have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in their four years of being in power.

As Tuesday began, videos on social media showed shuttered shops in Tehran’s famed Grand Bazaar and in other parts of the country, with people gathering there shouting anti-regime slogans.

"This year is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be toppled," a large crowd chanted outside a Tehran metro station, referring to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mass strikes were also reported in several Kurdish-populated cities in north and northwestern Iran, including at universities.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592504757050310661

"Woman, life, freedom" and "Man, homeland, prosperity," chanted male and female students at Islamic Azad University in the northwestern city of Tabriz, in a video published by 1500tasvir.

In the central Iranian city of Isfahan, steel workers stood outside their factory and joined the strike, shouting, "Enough with promises, our table is empty."