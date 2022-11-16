U.S. sanctions companies supplying Iranian drones to Russia

'U.S. is determined to sanction people and companies that support Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine'

Washington on Tuesday imposed sanctions on companies and individuals involved in the production and supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia, used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The U.S. has repeatedly reported that Tehran gave Moscow hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and even sent its instructors to the occupied territories of Ukraine to teach Russian troops to use them.

"Today's action exposes and holds accountable companies and individuals that have enabled Russia's use of Iranian-built UAVs to brutalize Ukrainian civilians," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"As we have demonstrated repeatedly, the United States is determined to sanction people and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Yellen added.

Tehran acknowledged that it had supplied Moscow with drones but insisted it had been done before the invasion of Ukraine late February. Iran’s mission to the UN also suggested meeting with Kyiv officials to investigate the ownership of the kamikaze drones that have been found in Ukraine after Russian attacks.

Commenting on the new U.S. sanctions, the mission said that “any accusation or action against Iran before this meeting isn't acceptable and will be rejected."