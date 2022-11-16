West accuses Iran of using 'hostage-taking as bargaining chips'

'People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role'

France and Britain on Wednesday accused Iran of threatening their nationals after the Islamic Republic said French intelligence agents were arrested during anti-regime protests.

Tehran has accused their Western rivals of fomenting the nationwide unrest sparked by the September death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, whom morality police killed after arresting her for wearing her hijab “incorrectly.”

"People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role," Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday.

"There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law."

Paris denied Vahidi’s remarks and demanded the release of all of its citizens held in Iran.

In October, France accused Iran of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying.

The head of Britain’s domestic spy agency also said Wednesday that Iran’s intelligence services have made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or even kill British nationals based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali People take part in a protest against Iran's government in London, England.

Ken McCallum, director general of the security service known as MI5, said while Tehran was using violence to silence critics at home, its "aggressive intelligence services" were also projecting a threat to Britain directly.

Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy on Iran, said in Paris that it was time for countries to coordinate their response to citizens being detained in Iran for the purpose of "hostage-taking as bargaining chips and for political reasons.”

Amini's death and the crackdown on the ensuing unrest have further isolated Iran, posing the biggest challenge to the country’s clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.