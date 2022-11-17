UN nuclear watchdog passes resolution criticizing Iran

It is the second resolution against Tehran within six months

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) board of governors passed a resolution criticizing Iran's lack of cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, diplomats said on Thursday.

The motion brought by the United States, Britain, France and Germany - but voted against by China and Russia - is the second of its kind within six months and comes amid an impasse over undeclared uranium particles found in Iran.

Last week the agency said it saw no progress in discussions with Iran over undeclared nuclear material at three sites. A visit by the IAEA delegation in Tehran has been scheduled for the end of the month in an attempt to make a breakthough in the investigation.

The UN watchdog has been pressing Iran to give answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites, a key sticking point that led to a resolution criticizing Iran being passed at a June meeting of the IAEA's board of governors.

Tehran, which maintains that its uranium enrichment efforts are exclusively peaceful, has been demanding the UN nuclear watchdog to drop the probe in order to revive the 2015 deal on its nuclear program with world powers.