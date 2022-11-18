Iran: Protesters set fire to Khomeini's home

As protests enter third month

Protesters in Iran set fire to the old home of the Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Thursday in the central Iranian city of Khomein.

The house, in the Iranian city of Khomein, has been a museum for the past 30 years.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency denied Khomeini's house was set on fire, saying a small number of people had gathered outside the house.

Iran has been rocked by six weeks of protests, sparked by the death in mid-September of Mahsa Amini who was arrested by the Tehran morality police.

Several hundred people died in the brutal crackdown.

The protests have grown into arguably the greatest challenge to the mullah regime's since its establishment in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian leaders vowed to ramp up the measures against protesters they described as rioters, accusing enemies including Israel and the United States of fomenting the unrest.