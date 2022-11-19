Iran forces kill 3 protesters in Mahsa Amini's home province

New toll says 47 children among at least 378 killed in Iran crackdown

Iranian security forces shot dead at least three people Saturday in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group said.

The country's clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in the violent demonstrations following Amini's death in custody on September 16.

The authorities responded with a crackdown that Olso-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) says has left dead at least 342 people— including 47 children— , half a dozen already sentenced to death and more than 15,000 arrested.

Earlier in the day, Hengaw, a Norway-based rights group which monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, said that "the government's repressive forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, killing at least three civilians."

Protesters have been killed in 22 of Iran's 31 provinces, IHR said Wednesday, including 123 in Sistan-Baluchistan and 32 in Amini's home province of Kurdistan.