Iran helping Russia build 'kamikaze' drones - report

Iranian-supplied Shahed suicide drones have enabled Russia to attack civilian and military targets

Russia reportedly signed an agreement with Tehran under which Iran will help it produce hundreds of kamikaze drones on its soil, according to information provided by Western intelligence agency officials to the Washington Post.

Russian and Iranian officials reportedly signed the agreement in early November at a meeting in Tehran. Since then, the two countries have made rapid progress in the process of transferring key designs and components that could allow production to begin within months, officials told the Washington Post.

“It is proceeding quickly from decision-making to implementation. It is moving fast, and it has a lot of steam,” one official told the American news site.

The three unnamed officials said that the deal, if fully implemented, would further deepen the Russian-Iranian alliance that has already provided crucial support to Moscow's failed military campaign in Ukraine.

Iranian-supplied Shahed suicide drones, along with other things, have enabled Russia to attack civilian and military targets and power infrastructure in Kyiv and elsewhere in recent months.

By creating its own assembly line, Russia could significantly increase its stockpile of the cheap and devastating weapons that have changed the nature of the war in Ukraine.

Iran and Russia initially denied using Tehran's drones in Ukraine, contradicting Western officials. However, Tehran later admitted to sending drones to Moscow. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian claimed earlier this month that his country transferred "a limited number of drones" to Russia while denying having supplied it with missiles.