Iran launches strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan

Iranian strikes targeted opposition groups in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region early Thursday, according to reports.

Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism department said the Islamic "Revolutionary Guard Corps have again bombarded Iranian Kurdish parties."

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan said they were attacked by suicide drones and missiles at Koya and Jejnikan, near Iraqi Kurdistan's capital of Erbil.

"These indiscriminate attacks are occurring at a time when the terrorist regime of Iran is unable to stop the ongoing demonstrations in (Iranian) Kurdistan," the party said in a statement.

The Iraqi state news agency INA said the strikes hit "three Iranian opposition parties in (Iraqi) Kurdistan."

Iranian Kurdish nationalist group Komala said its headquarters were attacked.

U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Erik Kurilla condemned Iran’s “indiscriminate and illegal” strikes, saying they “place civilians at risk, violate Iraqi sovereignty and jeopardize the hard-fought security and stability of Iraq and the Middle East.”

This follows a similar cross-border assault by Iran on opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan last week.

Tehran has blames Iranian Kurdish groups for stoking unrest in Iran in recent months, sparked in September by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman arrested by Iranian morality police.