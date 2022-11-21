Two leading Iranian actresses arrested for supporting protests

Shortly before the arrest, Ghaziani posted a message of solidarity with the protesters

Award-winning actresses Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested in Iran for supporting anti-government protests, media reported on Monday.

The two women were detained on Sunday on the orders of Iran’s prosecutor’s office. They were accused of collusion and acting against the country’s authorities, Irna news agency reported.

Shortly before the arrest, Ghaziani posted a message of solidarity with the protesters, saying that “whatever happens, know that as always I will stand with the people of Iran.”

“This may be my last post,” the actress wrote.

Both she and Riahi had earlier appeared in public without their headscarves, which became a common expression of support with protests that broke out across Iran in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The woman was detained by morality police in Tehran for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly. She died three days later allegedly from beatings.

Amini’s death sparked mass protests, which Iranian authorities met with more police brutality, blaming the U.S. and opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan for orchestrating the unrest. According to human rights groups, nearly 400 demonstrators have been killed and 16,800 others arrested in a crackdown by security forces.

Earlier on Thursday, protesters set fire to the old home of the Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the central Iranian city of Khomein.