Iran enriching uranium to 60 percent at Fordo plant

An atomic bomb requires uranium enriched to 90 percent, so 60 percent is a big step toward weapons-grade

Iran said Tuesday that it is producing uranium enriched to 60 percent at its Fordo plant, an underground facility that reopened three years ago amid the breakdown of its nuclear deal with major powers.

The move was part of Iran's response to the UN nuclear watchdog's adoption last week of a censure motion drafted by Western governments accusing it of non-cooperation.

"Iran has started producing uranium enriched to 60 percent at the Fordo plant for the first time," Iran's ISNA news agency reported, a development then confirmed by Mohammad Eslami, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

An atomic bomb requires uranium enriched to 90 percent, so 60 percent is a significant step toward weapons-grade enrichment. Iran has always denied any ambition to develop an atomic bomb, insisting its nuclear activities are for civilian purposes only.

Under a landmark deal struck in 2015, Iran agreed to mothball the Fordo plant and limit its enrichment of uranium to 3.67 percent, sufficient for most civilian uses, as part of a package of restrictions on its nuclear activities aimed at preventing it from covertly developing a nuclear weapon.

In return, major powers agreed to relax sanctions that they imposed over Iran's nuclear program. But the deal began falling apart in 2018 when then-U.S. president Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and reimposed crippling economic sanctions.

Indirect talks between Tehran and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to revive the 2015 accord have been at a stalemate since September, with both sides demanding more flexibility.

Iran's crackdown on anti-government protests and the sale of drones to Russia – which Tehran denies – have turned Washington’s focus away from reviving a nuclear deal, U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley said Monday.

Analysis

According to Major General Aharon Halive, the chief of Israel's military intelligence, Iran is "entertaining" the possibility of enriching to 90 percent, and is only probing the reaction to 60 percent enrichment. He added that it's not the right move for Israel to enter into a direct conflict with Iran over this recent announcement, but it shows that the Jewish state is following the development closely.

Israel will, however, likely apply pressure on its allies to make a forceful response to Iran's latest enrichment efforts.