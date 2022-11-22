Opinion: Weaponized antisemitism of the Iranian regime

Iran's antisemitic tendencies are being used not just against Israel, but against its major ally Azerbaijan

Iran under the yoke of the Ayatollahs has been a long-time pronounced enemy of Israel, and this enmity is based on a deep-rooted hatred of Jews as an ethnic group.

Antisemitic tendencies were never hidden in speeches or remarks that Iranian leaders have made for decades. Beginning in the 1990s, the Iranian regime started using Holocaust denial as a tool to attack Jews and in particular, Israel.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called the Holocaust “a myth” and “a fabricated story” numerous times. Iran’s president from 2005 to 2013, Mahmoud Ahmedinejad, even endorsed a Holocaust caricature contest and exhibition alongside other efforts to discredit and abuse the memory of the Holocaust.

But now, these antisemitic tendencies are being used not just against Israel, but against its major ally in the Caucasus - Azerbaijan. This rhetoric is used by the Islamic regime to advance its anti-Azeri agenda, as the relations between Baku and Tehran deteriorated to a level not far from open military hostilities.

Israeli-Azeri ties

Iran sees Azerbaijan not only as Israel’s ally and a “beachhead” for Israeli intelligence, but also tries to destabilize the Muslim Shiite country by implying that it is controlled by Jews in all facets of its society.

Last week, the Azerbaijani parliament approved a historic motion proposing to open an embassy in Israel. Israel has an embassy in Baku, and Azerbaijan opened a trade office in Tel Aviv in 2021 as well as a tourism office earlier this year.

Tehran hopes to incite the religious population of Azerbaijan for different purposes, one of which is to use it as a tool against the ongoing mass protests in the Islamic Republic. It is known that one of the major epicenters of the dissent is in Iran’s northern provinces, populated by over 20 million ethnic Azeri people.

Anti-Azeri, anti-Israel

In recent weeks, Iranian officials have made multiple anti-Azeri and antisemitic remarks.

In October, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev criticized the warmongering of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on the border with Azerbaijan and military support given to Armenia. Raisi countered that by saying he was ready to interfere militarily if Baku were to “cut off the land bridge between Iran and Armenia” and accused Azerbaijan of being a “Zionist puppet."

A few days later, Iranian state TV decided to join the party and aired a made-to-impress video presentation of IRGC military exercises at the Azeri border. In a video posted to Telegram, a song threatens Israel, specifically naming the Jewish state with the first lyric.

Subtlety is not Iran's forte.

To hammer the point further, it was declared days later by Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Safaei that the military exercises on the border with Azerbaijan were a “decisive response” to Israeli influence in the Azeri republic and in central Asia, as well as to the plans of several “conspiracies” against Iran. Other Iranian officials also announced that the IRGC exercises were to demonstrate to Baku that Tehran wouldn't stand any “Israeli intelligence service networks” being established in Azerbaijan or near the border with Iran, as well as to instigate protests there.

The Ayatollahs are nothing if not focused, and if they can manage to spread rhetoric of “down with Zionists, Americans, and the British," they are going to run with that for a long time.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File A pro-government demonstrator holds a poster of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini while attending a rally to condemn anti-government protests in Tehran, Iran, on September 23, 2022.

It just so happens, soon after the previously cited comments at the end of October, the IRGC’s spy agency said it had “documents” implicating Israeli spy agency the Mossad, the CIA, Britain's MI6, and their “reactionary puppets” for inciting unrest in Iran to harm its territorial integrity.

“There is reliable evidence that the planning and implementation of most of the protests were done by the Israeli Mossad together with various major terrorist groups," said a joint statement by Iran's Information Ministry and the IRGC's intelligence agency.

Following the same script, at the beginning of November, the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies and International Relations in Tehran, Amir Mousavi, claimed that Israel and the U.S. plan to divide Iran, using Azerbaijan, of course. Meanwhile, a conference on “relations between the Zionist regime and Azerbaijan” took place at Tehran University. One of the discussed issues: How to stop economic relations between the two countries.

Nothing goes to waste

Soon after a terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Shiraz at the Shah Cheragh Mausoleum, which claimed the lives of 15 people on October 26, the chairman of Iran's parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf blamed Israel.

"The Zionist regime must know that it will not be able to hide under the mask of Islamic State terrorists. It will undoubtedly be held accountable for the bloodshed on Iranian soil," Ghalibaf said.

Days later, the Iranian regime announced that the head of the alleged terrorist cell which committed the atrocity came from Baku. So it goes without saying that the cell was sent by the Mossad... or almost without saying, as Mashregh News also published an analytical article calling for Iran to "act more effectively to put Azerbaijan - an Israeli proxy - in its place so the other countries of the region will stop relying on Zionists."

To reach this goal, Iran should cooperate with Russia, the non-governmental news agency suggested.

In response to this, the Israeli site Intelli Times reported that the IRGC created a subdivision of its international paramilitary Quds Force in Azerbaijan and Syria, named the "Azeri Brigade," attributing such information to the Azeri Intelligence Agency. The site claimed that Azeri recruits were trained in Syria under the supervision of Lebanon's armed Iran-backed movement Hezbollah.

Probably to substantiate the threat from such groups, Sheikh Tawhid Ebrahimi, leader of the Islamist group Huseyniyyun, told the ISNA news agency that “Azerbaijan became a province of the Zionist regime… the submission of Aliyev’s government to the will of the Zionists became the reason for the tense relations with Iran”.

“Azerbaijan and the Caucasus need a full-fledged organization of Islamic resistance, akin to Hezbollah," said Ebrahimi.

Qasem Soleimani, the late commander of the Quds Force, supported this idea. Jerusalem and Baku are "scared because Iran is conducting widespread information operations through social media and on internet platforms," he once said, noting that “for 30 years, the Zionists, the U.S., Turkey, and Saudi Arabia worked meticulously in Azerbaijan, and today no more than five percent of Azeris support Iran.

"But in five years, we will be able to repair the damage."

Scapegoats

Since then, the accusations have only persisted.

For example, an analyst from Tehran International Studies & Research Institute - Ehsan Movahedian, a well-known forerunner of the regime’s agenda on the Caucasus - lashed out at Azerbaijan, claiming it “has turned into a colony of Israel and is no longer independent."

“From the very first moment since the opening of the embassy in Baku, Israel is using the territory of Azerbaijan as a base to launch clandestine operations against Iran. Many important government offices in Baku are run by Jews and representatives associated with Israel, many media managers are Jews and even the son-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan is Jewish," Movahedian continued.

"Control over the border between Azerbaijan and Iran as well as new territories that were passed to Baku is in the hands of people who are not even connected to Azerbaijan but to the Israeli embassy."

One of Movahedian's claims adds up to evidence of Tehran’s attempt to incite a Shia uprising in Azerbaijan based on antisemitic slurs: “Most people in Azerbaijan do not support the absurd regime in Baku. They know that Aliyev is a dictator. Even Azeris living in Iran oppose Aliyev because they know that he is nothing but a dictator who kills his opposition. They know that in Iran they would have more freedom of speech than in Azerbaijan."

As is clearly evident from the myriad of examples above, the Iranian regime has infused its anti-Azerbaijani sentiments with antisemitic messages to direct public opinion as a scapegoat, allegedly making Azerbaijan, with which Iran had “brotherly relations” in the past, betray the regime.

Not unlike other historical examples, Iran is also using Zionist-Jewish “influence” as a scapegoat, which is reminiscent of other powers' treatment of Jews. Azeri authorities and leaders are presented as puppets, and the ones pulling the strings are the real opponents of the Ayatollahs - Israel.