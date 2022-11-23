Iran accuses Israel of assassinating IRGC colonel in Syria

According to the statement, he was murdered overnight by 'associates of the Zionist regime'

Every once in a while in recent months the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accuses Israel of killing one of its officers or scientists. On Wednesday morning it issued a statement announcing the death of Colonel Davoud Jafari, a member of the IRGC aerospace division and an advisor in Syria.

According to the statement, Jafari was murdered overnight by “associates of the Zionist regime” with a roadside bomb near Syria’s capital of Damascus. The IRGC also said “the Zionist regime will receive the adequate response for this crime.”

Such threats are a common refrain from Iran. This plus the IRGC's admission that it was struck once again by Israel - albeit not on Iranian soil as was seen in previous months - appear to show that Tehran and Jerusalem's "shadow war" is ongoing.

The Syrian side has not confirmed Jafari’s death. He was the highest-ranking Guards officer killed in the country since August, when Iran announced the death of Abolfazl Alijani, a general for the IRCG, who was allegedly on an advisory mission to Syria.

The IRGC’s aerospace department, which Jafari worked for, is involved in manufacturing drones, satellites and missiles. Earlier in October, Israeli forces destroyed an Iranian drone plant in Syria.