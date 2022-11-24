Iran's Jewish community condemns protests, supports regime

'The community asks all members of our dear country to avoid polarizing the country'

The Tehran Jewish Committee, Iran’s main Jewish organization, issued a letter on Thursday expressing support for the Islamic Republic regime in light of the ongoing demonstrations.

Iran has been rocked by a wave of harshly suppressed protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested for violating the strict dress code requiring women to wear the hijab in public.

The Jewish community in Tehran publicly condemned the protests in a letter published on its website. The letter said it had "always obeyed the position of the Supreme Leader, like our compatriots, and that it been at the forefront of the conflict, along with those who disrupted order and security."

Tehran's Jewish Committee takes care of 25 synagogues, as well as a Jewish cemetery, a kosher slaughterhouse and a bakery that follows Jewish law during the Passover holiday. Additionally, the Tehran Jewish Committee created a Jewish legal authority that rules on Jewish matters.

"Enemies of the system create insecurity by targeting the unity of the people,” the letter from the Committee continued. “In recent days, unfortunate events have taken place in our beloved country, which has wounded the hearts of those who are loyal to Iran and the holy Islamic Republic.”

“The community asks all members of our dear country to avoid polarizing the country and discussing certain topics. We hope that in the near future we will see unity, peace, security and happiness in our beloved country.”