Iranian news agency accuses Israel of cyberattack

Statement links 'complex hacking and cyberattack' operation to Israel

Hackers disrupted the work of Iran's Fars news agency, one of the main sources of news disseminated by the state during protests over Mahsa Amini's death, the agency said, insinuating that Israel was to blame.

Iran has been rocked by protests since Amini's death in custody on September 16, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's dress code for women.

Fars said its website had been disrupted late Friday by a "complex hacking and cyberattack operation."

"Removing possible bugs... may cause problems for some agency services for a few days," it said in a statement posted Saturday on its Telegram channel.

"Cyberattacks against Fars news agency are carried out almost daily from different countries, including the occupied territories (Israel)," it added, without elaborating.

On October 21, a group called Black Reward said it had obtained documents related to Iran's nuclear programme, and demanded the release of all political prisoners and people arrested during the protests.