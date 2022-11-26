Praising crackdown on dissent, Khamenei calls for harsh punishment to 'terrorists'

'The battlefield is much broader. The main enemy is the global arrogance'

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday commended the militia forces tasked with cracking down on "riots" sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September 2022. The leader called for punishment to be meted out to all dissenters.

Khamenei made the comments at an assembly of the Basij paramilitaries. The Basij a volunteer militia recruited under the auspices of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"The problem is not a few rioters in the street, even if each rioter, each terrorist, must be punished. The battlefield is much broader. The main enemy is the global arrogance," he added, using Iran's catch-all term for the United States and allies including Israel.

Iran has seen weeks of demonstrations sparked by the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, arrested for a breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

Iran’s ferocious crackdown on dissent saw at least 448 people killed and more than 18,000 arrested in the protests and the violent security force response that followed, according to right groups monitoring the demonstrations. Iran has not offered a death toll or a number of those arrested.