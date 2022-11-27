Iran protests against U.S. Soccer removing Allah symbol from its flag

Iran's flag consists of three horizontal bands in red, white and green with the word Allah in the middle

Iran's football federation protested Sunday against U.S. Soccer's removal of the word Allah from the Islamic republic's flag on social media posts ahead of an upcoming game between the arch-foes.

In a highly politically charged match, Iran will face the United States in their final Group B game on Tuesday, when a win would put them through to the last 16.

Iran has seen more than two months of demonstrations sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. She had been arrested for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

"In an unprofessional act, the Instagram page of the U.S. football federation removed the Allah symbol from the Iranian flag," state news agency IRNA said.

"The Iran Football Federation sent an email to FIFA (football's world governing body) to demand it issue a serious warning to the U.S. federation," it added.

The Islamic Republic's flag consists of three horizontal bands in red, white and green with the word Allah appearing in stylized script in the middle. The word was removed from the flag on U.S. Soccer's Instagram page and on Twitter.

"It was a one-time graphic to show solidarity with the women in Iran," a communications official from the U.S. football body said, adding that it remained unmodified on U.S. Soccer's website.

A U.S. Soccer spokesman later told reporters that the offending post had been removed and replaced with one displaying the correct flag. But "we still support the women of Iran," the spokesman added.