Qatar helping Iran silence opposition at World Cup - report

According to an IRGC guard, at least 500 World Cup ticket holders are known opponents of Iran's regime

Leaked documents from Iran's state-owned Fars news agency detail Tehran coordinating secret efforts with Qatar to control World Cup attendance with the goal of limiting signs of dissent.

Hacker group Black Reward shared the files with the Iran International news agency - who broke the story on Sunday - before publishing them on their Telegram channel.

In the leaked six-minute recording from a meeting on November 15, Iran Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Qoreyshi told a Fars reporter that Qatar provided Tehran with a list of Iranians who bought tickets to the 2022 World Cup.

According to him, 5,330 tickers were purchased by “anti-revolutionaries,” and at least 500 ticket holders were known opponents of the Islamic Republic regime.

The Fars representative then asked to confirm that Iran's intelligence ministry told Doha to cancel the tickets. Qoreyshi responded: “Qatar has two different conducts with us – one is a positive response, and it has promised to do that. But usually, they don’t fully deliver. They told us, 'Give us the names, and we will solve the issue.'”

Qoreyshi then complained that, although Qatar said it would ban the media networks Tehran asked it to, the World Cup host has yet to ban Iran International. He is then interrupted by a reporter who states that Iran International was, in fact, denied permission to cover the games.

The IRGC guard also said that Qatar promised that it could control spectators inside the stadium and ban Iran-related flags other than the Islamic Republic flag. When the World Cup began, many were prohibited from displaying a flag with the "Woman, Life, Liberty" motto associated with the current wave of protests.