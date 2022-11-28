Iran rejects UN probe into crackdown on unrest

The UN demands that Iran end its 'disproportionate' use of force in quashing protests

Iran will reject a fresh, independent U.N. investigation into the Islamic Republic’s repression of anti-regime protests, its foreign ministry said Monday, as the unrest shows no sign of subsiding.

Some 450 protestors have been killed in more than two months of nationwide demonstrations as of Saturday, including 63 minors, according to the HRANA activist news agency. Its latest poll also reported 18,173 have been detained in what has been the boldest challenge to Iran’s clerical ruling elite since it came to power in 1979.

The United Nations Rights Council voted on Thursday to appoint a probe into Iran's deadly crackdown on protests. In response, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, "Iran will have no cooperation with the political committee formed by the U.N. Rights Council.”

Volker Turk, the U.N. rights commissioner, earlier demanded that Iran end its "disproportionate" use of force in quashing protests that erupted after the death in custody of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini for wearing her hijab “inappropriately.”

Led largely by women and particularly focused on women's rights, the protests were triggered not by classic political or economic grievances, but by anger over the strictly enforced gender-based dress code and the killing of Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jhina.

Protestors across the country have been seen burning pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and calling for the downfall of his Shiite Muslim theocracy – images part of the growing wave of dissent against the strict regime, a current so strong and unique from previous bouts of unrest that talks of revolution are ripe.

But Tehran continues to deny that the anti-regime rhetoric is coming from its own public, and has instead blamed foreign foes and their agents for the unrest, with Kanaani saying Monday that Iran has proof that Western nations were involved.