Iran reports over 300 dead since unrest began

Three Jews arrested, with one freed

Iranian authorities have for the first time reported the deaths of more than 300 people in the unrest following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd after her arrest by police in mid-September.

The death in custody on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, arrested for not respecting the strict dress code of the Islamic Republic, had triggered a wave of demonstrations, first in the provinces and then in Tehran, which had been repressed by the forces of the Islamic Republic.

AP Photo Tear gas is fired by security forces to disperse protestors in front of Tehran University in Tehran, Iran, on October 1, 2022.

Thousands of Iranians and around 40 foreigners have been arrested and more than 2,000 people have been charged, according to judicial authorities.

Three Jews were also arrested during the demonstrations, with one of them freed, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan News.

Among the defendants, six were sentenced to death at first instance and their fate now depends on the Supreme Court which must rule on their appeal.

"Everyone in the country has been affected by the death of this lady. I don't have the latest statistics, but I think we had maybe over 300 martyrs and people killed among the best children in this country following this incident," General Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the aerospace force of the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological army of Iran, said, referring to the security forces and the demonstrators, in a video uploaded by the Mehr news agency.

Unknown photographer/AFP A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest.

In the report are dozens of members of the security forces killed in clashes with demonstrators or assassinated, according to the Iranian authorities.

This report is similar to that released by the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Norway, which reports at least 416 people died "in the repression of demonstrations in Iran."

According to the organization, this figure includes those killed in the protests linked to the death of Amini and those who lost their lives in violence in Sistan-Baluchistan, a province in southeastern Iran.