At least 16 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast

At least 16 people were killed and 24 others wounded Wednesday by a blast at a madrassa in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital said.

There have been dozens of blasts and attacks targeting civilians since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, most claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

A doctor in Aybak, about 130 miles north of the capital Kabul, said the casualties were mostly youngsters.

"All of them are children and ordinary people," he said, asking not to be named.

A provincial official confirmed the blast, but could not provide casualty figures.

Earlier on Wednesday, another blast rocked western Pakistan, killing at least 3 people and wounding another 23. The local branch of Taliban took responsibility for the suicide bombing attack.

The Pakistan Taliban - known as Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - are separate from the Taliban in Afghanistan but share a common hardline Islamist ideology. Earlier on Monday, the militant group called off a shaky ceasefire signed with the government in June, and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.