Iran court upholds death penalty for 4 over 'Israel links'

They are sentenced 'for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime'

Iran's judiciary upheld the death sentence for four people on Wednesday for allegedly cooperating with Israeli intelligence services, yet another instance of the country mired in unrest pointing the finger at its Jewish foe.

The Islamic Republic has long blamed its arch-nemesis Israel for carrying out covert operations on its soil, as Tehran accuses Israeli and Western agents of plotting a civil war amid nationwide demonstrations over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini – which have grown into the largest anti-regime protests in over four decades.

'Little satan'

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported that those sentenced to death were convicted of "cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping," adding: "With guidance from the Zionist intelligence service, this network of thugs was stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping people, and obtaining fake confessions."

The news agency noted that the four were arrested by the regime's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and Intelligence Ministry.

“Usually, espionage for the ‘Zionist regime' is a charge the Iranians employ when they don't have any convincing evidence of anything which could be construed as spying for the person's home country,” Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian-British expert on Islamic studies, told i24NEWS.

Moore-Gilbert was imprisoned in Iran from 2018 to 2020 for her “cooperation and espionage for the tyrannical Zionist regime.” She had an Israeli boyfriend at the time.

“Because Israel is ‘little satan’ and really Iran's number one enemy – even before the U.S. – they fall back on charging someone with this when they can't find another applicable charge," she continued. “It also is more likely to result in a conviction, given regime officials' and judges' great hatred of Israel.”

'Corruption on Earth'

Three Iranian teenagers are among 15 other people who also could be facing the death penalty over the killing of a pro-government paramilitary force member. According to the Iranian judiciary's Mizan Online website, they were charged with "corruption on Earth" over the death of Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the IRGC's Basij paramilitary force.

Prosecutors allege that Ajamian was stripped naked and killed in early November in Karaj, a city west of Tehran, by a group of mourners who were paying tribute to a slain protester. As the trial opened on Wednesday, the judiciary said 15 defendants in the case were charged with "corruption on earth" – a sharia-related charge that is a capital crime in Iran.

"Three of the accused are aged 17" and their cases would be dealt with by a juvenile court, Mizan Online added.

More than 300 people have been killed in the unrest, including dozens of security force members, and thousands have been arrested, among them around 40 foreigners, an Iranian general said Monday. More than 2,000 people have been charged with offenses, according to the authorities, and six people have so far been sentenced to death.