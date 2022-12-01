Iran steps up targeting of dissidents, Jews, journalists

The Iranian regime is focusing on 'Jewish civilians or those with links to Israel'

Iran is escalating its efforts to “kidnap and kill government officials, activists, and journalists around the world,” U.S. media reported Thursday, with security agencies in the United States, Canada, Turkey, and Britain warning residents of threats by the Iranian regime.

According to the report by The Washington Post (The Post), based on information from American, European, and Middle Eastern sources, the Islamic Republic is focused on targeting retired U.S. officials, critical media, and dissidents who fled abroad, as well as “Jewish civilians or those with links to Israel.”

Such attempts are reportedly being carried out by criminal proxies, officials told The Post, and while this ensures a lower level of professionalism, “Iran’s persistence makes it likely to eventually carry out the killing of a high-profile dissident, journalist, or Western government figure, and that could spark direct confrontation with Tehran.”

The officials added that the rate of attempts has drastically increased in the past two years and that attempts have been more ambitious and far-reaching than previous ones.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1596588361325875201 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A Canadian intelligence spokesman told The Post that his country was “aware that hostile state actors, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, monitor and intimidate Canadian communities, with diaspora communities often disproportionately targeted,” adding that Canada was actively investigating several threats to life emanating from Iran.

In Germany, authorities said they were investigating suspicions that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards was connected to three attempted attacks on synagogues in November.

The Tagesschau news website said investigators believe the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, is in increased danger of being targeted by an Iranian cell accused of committing the synagogue attacks. Those incidents included shots fired at a synagogue in Essen, a firebombing of one in Bochum, and an attempted arson at a synagogue in Dortmund.