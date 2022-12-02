UN: Iraqi Christians victims of Islamic State war crimes

The UN report says IS militants forcibly transferred, persecuted, enslaved, and converted Iraqi Christians

A United Nations report said Thursday it found evidence in Iraq that strengthens preliminary findings that Islamic State (IS) jihadists have committed crimes against humanity and war crimes against the Christian community there.

Submitted to the UN Security Council, the report said after IS seized about a third of Iraq in 2014, it forcibly transferred and persecuted Christians, seized their property, and engaged in sexual violence, enslavement, and other “inhumane acts,” such as forced conversions and destroying cultural and religious sites.

The team also said it identified leaders and prominent members of IS who participated in the attack and takeover of three predominantly Christian towns north of Iraq’s second-largest city, Mosul, AP News reported.

Founded in 1999, the IS militant Islamist group follows the Salafi jihadist branch of Sunni Islam. The movement gained global prominence in 2014 amid the chaos of the Syrian civil war, taking over vast swathes of Iraq and Syria and declaring a self-styled caliphate.

The group was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 following a three-year bloody battle that left tens of thousands dead and cities in ruins. But IS sleeper cells continue to carry out attacks in different parts of Iraq.

In December 2021, the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes committed by IS told the Security Council that IS extremists had committed crimes against humanity and war crimes. The team updated its probe into the group’s development and use of chemical and biological weapons, attacks on the Yazidi and Sunni communities, the mass execution of prisoners at Badush prison near Mosul, and crimes in and around Tikrit, northwest of Baghdad.