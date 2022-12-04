Iran executes 4 over links to Israeli intelligence: judiciary

They were sentenced 'for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime'

Iran on Sunday executed four people over ties to Israeli intelligence, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The judiciary of the Islamic theocracy last week upheld their death sentences for allegedly cooperating with "the intelligence services of the Zionist regime."

The four men executed were identified as Hossein Ordukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bejandi. They were arrested in June by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to IRNA.

Israel is considered an enemy state by the regime in Tehran and the move comes amid growing internal dissent sparked the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September at the hands of the morality police. Her death sparked an outbreak of nationwide protests brutally suppressed by the regime, which blames Israel and the West for fomenting the unrest.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported that those sentenced to death were convicted of "cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping," adding: "With guidance from the Zionist intelligence service, this network of thugs was stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping people, and obtaining fake confessions."

The news agency noted that the four were arrested by the IRGC and Intelligence Ministry.

A previous IRGC statement said that they learned from the Mossad (Israel's national intelligence agency) how to handle weapons for kidnapping and that they were paid in cryptocurrencies.

Thousands of protesters have been arrested since the unrest began, with the regime pushing ahead with the death penalty to deter the demonstrations that represent the biggest mass movement against the country's radical Shiite leadership in decades.

According to the anti-regime news channel Iran International, 115 members of Iran's military were arrested for supporting the protests. The military members represent 1 percent of the people detained in the demonstrations.