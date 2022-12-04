Iran asks Russia for help in suppressing protests - report

U.S. previously said Russia was advising Iran on most effective methods to crackdown on the demonstrations

Tehran has reportedly asked Russia for help in suppressing the ongoing nationwide uprising triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini by supplying anti-riot equipment and training.

According to secret files obtained by Iran International, Iran has requested Russia to send advisors amid concerns of lacking manpower and sources to quell the mass protests. The documents also showed that Moscow is helping Tehran to assess the strength of the uprising through its intelligence reports.

These reports back previous statements made by the White House that had suggested that Russia was advising Iran on the most effective methods to crackdown on the demonstrations that claimed the lives of over 400 people, according to the human rights groups.

Earlier in October, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Moscow was using its own experience in suppressing the protests and is aiding Tehran in response for the supplies of weapons for its ongoing war with Ukraine.

"The evidence that Iran is helping Russia rage its war against Ukraine is clear and it is public. Iran and Russia are growing closer the more isolated they become," Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran International reported that 115 members of Iran's military were arrested for supporting the protests among thousands of detained demonstrators. The military members represent 1 percent of the people arrested since the protests began in September.