Iran shopkeepers strike, world sees no sign of reform

'Efforts to repress, use violence, hold people back, that's not a sign of strength; that's a sign of weakness'

Iranian shops in several cities remained closed on Tuesday as part of a three-day nationwide strike that began the day prior in protest against the regime, while the international community dismissed reports of reform.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, posing one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

The 1500tasvir Twitter account on Monday and Tuesday shared videos of closed stores in commercial areas such as Tehran’s Bazaar and other large cities Karaj, Isfahan, Mashhad, Tabriz, and Shiraz. i24NEWS could not immediately verify the footage.

ATTA KENARE / AFP A man walks past closed shops along Satarkhan street in Iran's capital Tehran, on December 5, 2022.

Iran’s judiciary head Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei blamed the “rioters” for threatening shopkeepers to close their businesses, warning that they would be dealt with swiftly.

The semi-official Fars news agency confirmed that a jewelry shop belonging to a former Iranian soccer player closed for three days for the general strike. Kurdish Iranian rights group Hengaw also reported that 19 cities in western Iran – where most of the country’s Kurdish population live – joined the strike.

‘Dubious claims’

Following reports that Tehran scrapped its notorious morality police – which enforces Iran’s strict hijab policy – the United States said it saw no signs of improvement in the treatment of women, while rights organizations completely rejected the “dubious claims.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Washington that he saluted the "incredibly courageous" protesters and said reports on the morality police were unclear. "I don't know where exactly this is going to go but the main thing is this is about the aspirations of the Iranian people.”

"This is about whether the regime will take those into account and act on them or not. But the efforts to repress, use violence, hold people back, that is not a sign of strength; that's a sign of weakness," Blinken said.

Amid widespread skepticism on social media and among news channels of Iran's morality police announcement, Amnesty International called on world observers to “not be deceived by dubious claims about the disbanding of Iran’s morality police. People in Iran still need our attention and action.”

Human Rights Watch (HRW) also said there has been "no indication Iranian authorities will make public concessions to protestors" as authorities are still "issuing death sentences and prolonging prisoners' trials."

"But we do know this," HRW noted, "the courage of Iranian women and the power of protestors has sparked crucial change," without elaborating.